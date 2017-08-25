SATURDAY: 11th annual Duwamish River Festival + Lucha Libre Volcánica

(WSB file photo – Alki Kayak Tours @ Duwamish River Festival)

Another big Saturday event we’re previewing – the 11th annual Duwamish River Festival! The Duwamish runs along much of West Seattle’s eastern border, and this annual event presented by the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition celebrates not only efforts to improve the waterway, but also the cultures of those who live along it. The festival is headquartered at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park, with free boat and kayak tours of the river, free food and entertainment, community environmental and health resources, and more. It runs noon-6 pm on Saturday (August 26th) and will be followed by an annual favorite – masked Mexican-style wrestling with Lucha Libre Volcánica at 6 pm in the park.

(WSB file photo – Lucha Libre Volcánica @ Duwamish Waterway Park)

DRCC’s latest update says the festival’s entertainment lineup includes:

Amigos de Seattle, Guatemala

Madcap Pusher Band of Georgetown

Bopha Lokei Cambodian Dance

Meshika Dancers,Danza Kalpulli Tlaloktekuhtli

Angeles de Mexico

Thai Classical Music and Dance

Northside Drill and Step Team

Chaotic Noise Marching Band

And the Duwamish Tribe opening the day!

Duwamish Waterway Park is at 7900 10th Avenue S.