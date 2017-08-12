ROAD WORK ALERT: 4th Ave. S. repaving starts next week

In addition to the Admiral Way repaving alert we published on Friday, there’s one more that you might want to know about – outside West Seattle, but a major route for getting to/from downtown. SDOT says that the six-month repaving project for 4th Avenue South, between S. Spokane Street (the bridge) and S. Royal Brougham (stadium zone), starts Monday. Here’s what that means:
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning Monday, August 14, travelers can expect:
· Crews on 4th Ave S to be working from south to north beginning at S Spokane St and working north to S Royal Brougham Way.
· Work will be done during the week; however some night and weekend work is expected and will be communicated in advance.
· Intermittent lane closures around the work zone. 4th Ave S will otherwise remain open throughout construction.
· On-street parking will be temporarily removed in the active work zone.
· Rough pavement after grinding and steel plates on the roadway.
· Construction-related noise, dust, vibration, and asphalt odor. …
· King County Metro bus stops will be temporarily shifted around work zones. For information on changes to Metro routes, please (go here).
You can read the full announcement here. We’ll track this project in our weekday-morning traffic coverage, in the weeks/months ahead.
