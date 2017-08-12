ROAD WORK ALERT: 4th Ave. S. repaving starts next week

In addition to the Admiral Way repaving alert we published on Friday, there’s one more that you might want to know about – outside West Seattle, but a major route for getting to/from downtown. SDOT says that the six-month repaving project for 4th Avenue South, between S. Spokane Street (the bridge) and S. Royal Brougham (stadium zone), starts Monday. Here’s what that means:

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning Monday, August 14, travelers can expect:

· Crews on 4th Ave S to be working from south to north beginning at S Spokane St and working north to S Royal Brougham Way.

· Work will be done during the week; however some night and weekend work is expected and will be communicated in advance.

· Intermittent lane closures around the work zone. 4th Ave S will otherwise remain open throughout construction.

· On-street parking will be temporarily removed in the active work zone.

· Rough pavement after grinding and steel plates on the roadway.

· Construction-related noise, dust, vibration, and asphalt odor. …

· King County Metro bus stops will be temporarily shifted around work zones. For information on changes to Metro routes, please (go here).