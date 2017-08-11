RETURN OF THE WATER TAXI: West Seattle on Saturday, Vashon on Monday

The Water Taxi website says it’s official: “King County Water Taxi will resume service out of its temporary location at Pier 52 beginning Saturday, Aug. 12 for the West Seattle route, which will operate on a new sailing schedule. The Vashon Island route will resume service on its normal sailing schedule beginning Monday, Aug. 14.” Both routes have been out of service since Monday so that the dock could move from the south side of the main downtown ferry terminal to the north side. It’ll be there for about a year and a half while the new passenger-ferry terminal is built on the site of the old one.