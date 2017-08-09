READER REPORT: Contamination concern at Lafayette playground

Nannette wanted to make sure others know about this:

I was playing with my kids at Lafayette (Elementary) playground at 10:30 AM today Wednesday, August 9 and discovered a large feces pile on one of the slides. There was also another pile of feces at the bottom of the slide. This is a sanitary issue.. We cleaned off the slide as best as we could. We will contact the school district for help and further cleaning of the slide. we wanted to get the word out to be careful about the slides being clean for children or anyone.

In response to our followup question, Nannette added, “We buried the pile as best as we could in the wood chips using our shoes to slide the chips over. But kids play in wood chips too so that isn’t great. There was only so much I could do while keeping my 22-month-old safe and making sure my 5-year-old was all right too.”

We have an inquiry out to the district.