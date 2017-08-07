Rain Day Spa: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today, we welcome Rain Day Spa as a new West Seattle Blog sponsor. New local sponsors get the chance to tell you about what they do – and here’s what Rain Day Spa would like you to know:

When visiting Rain Day Spa, you will find yourself relaxed and pampered. Your spa experience begins with the aroma therapy of eucalyptus, lemon grass, and sweet orange, combined with the soothing sounds of wooden pipes and gentle rain, followed by spa owner Angela’s genuinely warm smile and a complimentary cucumber water.

Our massage and facial tables and our lash chairs are first rate, ensuring absolute comfort during your treatment. We have attracted superior talent to our spa; our masseur and masseuses, estheticians, and lash specialist are experienced and dedicated to the mastery of their craft.

We offer Swedish, therapeutic, and relaxation massages of varying durations, as well as custom European and microdermabrasion / microcurrent facials. Lash extensions and a variety of waxing and tinting services, in addition to LED light treatments, round out the menu. Be sure to add a honey sugar foot massage and scrub to your selection in order to maximize your experience.

Our goal is simple: To enhance your beauty and your enjoyment of life. Located on Harbor Avenue SW in between Salty’s and 7/11, we aim to serve the local community with highly competitive pricing, six days a week. Call 206-203-RAIN (206-203-7246). We look forward to serving you.

