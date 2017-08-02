PRIMARY ELECTION 2017: 2nd round of results out, no change in who’s leading Seattle citywide races

The second round of election results is out, and the “top two” in each of the three Seattle city races are all the same as last night. For mayor, it’s Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon, whose lead over #3 Nikkita Oliver is now almost 2,000 votes; for council Position 8, it’s still Teresa Mosqueda and Jon Grant, who’s about 900 votes ahead of #3 Sara Nelson; for council Position 9, it’s still Lorena González and Pat Murakami, with all others ~10,000 or more votes behind. See all the results here; next ballot count is due about this time tomorrow. 104,000+ ballots have been counted so far, just under 23 percent of the city’s voters.