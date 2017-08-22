Previewing your West Seattle Tuesday

(View from Marine View Drive during Monday’s eclipse – photographed by Mark MacDonald)

What to do, now that the eclipse is past? We have suggestions every day. Here are highlights for the rest of your Tuesday:

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

CRAFTING: 11 am-1 pm, free drop-in gathering at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

FREE LUNCH FOR KIDS: From our standing listings for three West Seattle locations where kids can get lunch so they don’t go hungry while school’s out – noon-1 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm at High Point Library, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm at Delridge Library.

CHARLIE ‘THE NOISEGUY’ WILLIAMS: Join “The Noiseguy” for “Soundscapes: Whimsical Literacy” at Delridge Community Center, 2-3 pm, free, all ages, explained here. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

‘FIRST LOOK’: Free 7:30 pm event at ArtsWest, with the artists behind upcoming “The Who and the What” taking you inside the creative process. (4711 California SW)

BABY KETTEN KARAOKE: 9 pm at The Skylark. Not your standard karaoke. Really. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PREVIEW THE REST OF THE WEEK … via our complete calendar!