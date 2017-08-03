Police officer hurt in Admiral warrant-service scuffle

(WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

If you noticed a sizable police response in the Admiral area this past hour, here’s what we’ve found out. WSB’s Christopher Boffoli reports that, in the 2600 block of 45th SW, “SPD at the scene told me that this began as a court-ordered warrant service. The subject was initially cooperative with officers but on the way to the car he apparently changed his mind and started a scuffle. One officer was treated at the scene for some scrapes and cuts. No serious injuries with either the subject or the officers.”