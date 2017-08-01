PHOTOS: West Seattle sunset, through wildfire smoke

(Photo by David Hutchinson, from Alki Beach)

Thank you to everyone who sent photos from tonight’s sunset, reddened by wildfire smoke that kept thickening as the day proceeded. Up in British Columbia, the smoke is hindering the fight against the fires that are causing it.

(Photo by Jamie Kinney, looking over the Fauntleroy ferry dock)

Our state has fires burning too, but nothing like what’s going on in B.C.

(Photo by Jim Borrow, from Upper Alki)

You can check the air-quality status on the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency website.

(Photo by Gary Jones, from Alki Point)

And remember we’re still under an Excessive Heat Warning alert through Friday night.

(Photo by Jeff Kaufer, from Constellation Park)

The smoke is even mentioned in the forecast.