PHOTOS: Lucha Libre Volcánica’s Duwamish River Festival afterparty

(First 4 photos by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Never mind Mayweather vs. McGregor. Last night’s big local battles were in the ring at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park, as Lucha Libre Volcánica‘s luchadores put on a show following the Duwamish River Festival.

Above, the purple-costumed luchador is The Joker, who lost to the crowd favorite Peligro.

Below, El Dragon Dorado took on Milky Burrado (in beige):

El Dragon was the victor. Bonus photo if you missed it in comments on our Saturday daily preview – this one posted by Steve shows just how high-flying lucha libre can be:

Lucha Libre Volcánica is not only a lucha-libre troupe, it also is home to the only school in Puget Sound for lucha libre. The luchadores perform in South Park at least once a year, with shows elsewhere throughout the year.