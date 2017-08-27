PHOTOS: Celebrating Central America at Westcrest Park

Festival Centroamericano – one of today’s highlight events – continues until 7 pm on the big field at Westcrest Park. This is the second year that this celebration of Central American culture has come to Highland Park. The group that put it together includes organizing secretary Keylee Fernandez:

Performances have continued throughout the afternoon:

Among the festival’s aims – “embracing our Central American heritage and culture (for) a community that is not well exposed to it.”

Still time to check it out at Westcrest Park, which is at 9000 8th SW.