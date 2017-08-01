Peralta Orthodontics: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Peralta Orthodontics as a new West Seattle Blog sponsor. Here’s what they would like you to know about what they do:

Dr. Jorge Peralta is a West Seattle resident and has practiced orthodontics in Burien since 2008. In 2015, he began seeing patients in a temporary location in West Seattle while the permanent location was being built. We are excited to announce the opening of our permanent location at 3916 California SW.

Orthodontic treatment is about more than just crafting a beautiful smile. Dr. Peralta strives to create the most ideal occlusion, or bite, and the beautiful smile follows. He works hard to educate his patients from the beginning on what to expect from treatment and communicates his plan and vision along the way. He absolutely loves what he does, and loves working with the wonderful families in our community. Many of our patients comment that going through orthodontic treatment made them appreciate and care for their teeth more. Often, orthodontic treatment is a dream come true, and we truly cherish being a part of our patients’ lives in this meaningful way.

We design our schedule in order for Dr. Peralta to be able to spend time with every patient at every visit. This personal attention gives our patients peace of mind and confidence that their braces will be removed on time and their results will be flawless.

Dr. Peralta is a member of American Association of Orthodontists and regularly attends meetings and presents at South Sound Study Club, West Seattle Study Club, Premier Study Club, and Burien Study Club, groups through which the latest care techniques are taught and learned.

Peralta Orthodontics gives back to the community. For each new patient who begins treatment through the end of August, we have chosen to donate $50 to Northwest Hope and Healing. Through the years, we have been personally moved by the fight that several of our families have had to endure with breast or gynecological cancer. This is a tribute to those amazing women who have touched our lives more than they will ever know.

You can make an appointment via Peralta Orthodontics‘ website or calling 206-938-3100.

