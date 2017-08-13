Options for your West Seattle Sunday

It really did start raining overnight. So – welcome to a gray Sunday! Activity options from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar include:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

‘DISCOVERING SEATTLE PARKS’ BOOK SIGNING: While you’re in The Junction, go meet Linnea Westerlind, the West Seattle author who wrote THE guide to parks here and around the city, as featured on WSB back in June. She’s at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) 11 am-3 pm. (4540 California SW)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK SCHEDULED TO BE OPEN TODAY: Note that we’re awaiting official Seattle Parks confirmation of today’s plan, given the weather, and will update. If they keep to the schedule, Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark would be open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool would be open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

NO ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY … they’ll see you next weekend!

POP-UP BOUTIQUE BENEFIT: 2-4 pm, shop a LuLaRoe Pop-Up Boutique with a percentage of proceeds benefiting WestSide Baby, and a match for $100+ donations – details in our calendar listing. (3444 California SW)

BEETHOVEN SONATAS FESTIVAL: 3 pm, presented by Music Northwest at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle – details in our calendar listing. (4105 California SW)

‘SHREK, THE MUSICAL’: First matinee for Twelfth Night Productions‘ summer show, 3 pm at West Seattle High School. Find ticket info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Hamlet” at Delridge Playfield, 4:30 pm (we’re checking on rainout plans) – details here. (4458 Delridge Way SW)

YOUTH FASHION EXTRAVAGANZA: Free food and entertainment, all-ages, presented by Unified Outreach at West Seattle Christian Church Activity Center, 6 pm, doors open 5 pm. (4400 42nd SW)

P.S. – transit reminders:

WATER TAXI’S BACK IN SERVICE: After five days out of service for the downtown dock move (now it’s north of Colman Dock instead of south), the West Seattle Water Taxi returned to service on Saturday, and the Vashon WT will resume running tomorrow.

WSF TRIANGLE ROUTE ON 2-BOAT SCHEDULE: Washington State Ferries has two boats on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route again today; here’s the schedule.