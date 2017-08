Still a lot of West Seattle summer fun ahead. The next festival is coming up next Saturday – Delridge Day 2017, 11 am-3 pm on August 12th at Delridge Community Center park. The fun includes kids’ activities, skating clinics at adjacent Delridge Skatepark, music, vendors, community groups, food, and local police presenting the “Picnic at the Precinct” section. WSB is co-sponsoring Delridge Day again this year and we look forward to seeing you there!