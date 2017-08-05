NEXT WEEKEND: Before you hit the water, hit the classroom

(Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary)

Just heard from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary that they have room in a boating-safety class in West Seattle next weekend. Here’s the announcement:

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a day-long About Boating Safely class on Sunday, August 13, 2017, 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the West Seattle Veterans Center, 3618 SW Alaska.

Topics to be covered include: boating “rules of the road,” safety equipment, how to avoid accidents, what to do in an emergency, fueling safety and more.

This course, taught by experienced boaters, is a great beginniner/intermediate course. SUP and kayak paddlers and personal watercraft boaters welcome! Families and couples are encouraged to attend together. This class satisfies the requirements for the Washington State Boater Education Card.

Course fee of $35. Second person sharing a course book: $20. Please pre-register by contacting instructor Mike Brough: mikeb@zipcon.com