West Seattle, Washington

04 Friday

80℉

MYERS WAY ENCAMPMENT: Community Advisory Committee meeting postponed

August 4, 2017 9:00 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Myers Way Parcels | West Seattle news

Before we get to what’s happening today, one note about something NOT happening this weekend – Sunday’s scheduled Community Advisory Committee meeting for city-sanctioned Camp Second Chance on Myers Way has been postponed, according to an announcement received this morning, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” A new date/time/location is TBA. The committee is a city-required condition for each of the six sanctioned encampments around the city; we covered its first three monthly meetings (here, here, and here).

Share This

No Replies to "MYERS WAY ENCAMPMENT: Community Advisory Committee meeting postponed"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann