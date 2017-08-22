Music lessons with Peter Cramer: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Peter Cramer, offering private music lessons in West Seattle. New local sponsors get the opportunity to tell you about their businesses, and here’s what he would like you to know:

After 7 years of full-time private teaching for hundreds of clients in the Issaquah/Sammamish area, I have now officially moved my practice to West Seattle.

I love my work, I’m an honors grad from arguably the Pacific Northwest’s best music conservatory, and I have 11 years of full-time private teaching experience, instructing all ages on 5 different instruments.

I hear from my clients regularly how professional, versatile, and personable I am, and how I challenge my students to achieve high levels of music without losing the fun of the process.

Students’ parents see results in their child’s musical development, and often hear the students express how they would like to continue their lessons. I believe it’s changed the lives of their children by enriching their knowledge and interest in the arts, and therefore becoming better humans.

