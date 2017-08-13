MURAL RENEWAL: How Pigeon Pointers spent their Sunday

Thanks to Pete Spalding for the photos and report:

Parents from Pathfinder school and members of the Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council did a repainting project today.

About two years ago this mural was painted in the intersection of 21st Ave SW & SW Genesee. Over the last two years the mural has faded with normal traffic wear and a nearby construction project a couple of months after it was first completed. So today it was “refreshed.”

We were fortunate that with the change in the weather the project was able to be completed.