MURAL RENEWAL: How Pigeon Pointers spent their Sunday

Thanks to Pete Spalding for the photos and report:
Parents from Pathfinder school and members of the Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council did a repainting project today.
About two years ago this mural was painted in the intersection of 21st Ave SW & SW Genesee. Over the last two years the mural has faded with normal traffic wear and a nearby construction project a couple of months after it was first completed. So today it was “refreshed.”
We were fortunate that with the change in the weather the project was able to be completed.
Here’s our report on the original mural painting, in July 2015.
| 0 COMMENTS