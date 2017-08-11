MORE WEST SEATTLE REPAVING: Admiral Way between Lander and Stevens next week

Just announced by SDOT:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that crews will be paving SW Admiral Way from SW Lander St to SW Stevens St, beginning Tuesday, August 15 through Friday, August 18.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15 through Friday, August 18, travelers can expect:

Crews will be paving SW Admiral Way from SW Lander St to SW Stevens St.

Traffic in each direction will be detoured to use the parking lanes.

Parking will be restricted.

72 hours before work starts temporary “No Parking” signs will be placed.

Traffic will have slight delays during work hours.

You may enter and exit driveways, but you may have to wait up to 15 minutes for equipment to clear.

If possible, use alternate routes during construction.

King County Metro bus stops are not expected to be impacted.

This project is part of SDOT’s Arterial Major Maintenance (AMM) program. The AMM program maintains our busiest streets by making strategic small-scale investments at key locations on city streets.

SDOT would like to thank the public for its patience while this work is completed.