Memorial service Sunday for Denis Lavoie, 1963-2017

August 3, 2017 9:53 am
Family and friends will gather Sunday to remember Denis Lavoie. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Denis J. Lavoie, 54, passed away July 30, 2017, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He will be remembered for his kind heart and his adventurous spirit.

Denis leaves behind his wife Cindy and sons Thomas and Lucas.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 6, at 2:00 at Fauntleroy Church in West Seattle.

