Looking for work? First-ever Westside Job Fair set for September 6

Imagine not having to cross the Duwamish River to get to your job. There are just a few ways to make that dream come true – telecommute, start your own (local) business, or … get a West Seattle job. Yes, they do exist. We showcase them in the West Seattle Jobs Offered section of the WSB Forums (listings are free for local businesses) – and now, the first-ever Westside Job Fair is in the works! Presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce (and co-sponsored by WSB), the job fair is set for 10 am-1 pm Wednesday, September 6th, at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction (4752 California SW). Bring your resumé, because participants – the list, so far (more to come), is here – will be interviewing on the spot.