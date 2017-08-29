LINCOLN PARK: Tree work under way

At Lincoln Park, the removal of ~91 trees and trimming of ~170 more is under way. (We took the photo above along Fauntleroy Way this morning.)

This is the work we first told you about back in June after touring the area with a group of nature and park advocates.

At the time, Seattle Parks said the work – to remove trees and limbs that are dead or in danger of dying – was imminent, despite the fact that public outreach had been scant.

Primary among the concerns that subsequently were voiced, advocates pointed out that June was still a highly active nesting time, and the city agreed to delay the work until this month. We subsequently learned more about the situation while touring Lincoln Park as a followup with bird steward Kersti Muul and Seattle Audubon’s Seth Shteir.

Since the June reports of impending tree work had raised some public concerns, they thought it would be helpful for you to know that they had taken a close look at what was planned and believed it to be prudent. (This was before the August 12th tree-limb fall at the northwest end of the main parking lot; a car was slightly damaged but no one was hurt.)

Maul, who describes her background as including work as “a certified arborist, utility arborist specialist, consulting forester, and hazard tree investigator,” pointed out that 21 of the trees were “categorized as imminent threats” and that in her opinion, they met “the qualifying standards for removal, coupled with the fact that there are direct targets within falling distance of the trees.”

Most of the trees categorized as “imminent threats” are Pacific madrone, red alder, Douglas Fir, Grand Fir, and big-leaf maple. Some have root rot and other pathogens; she identified and confirmed seven types, including laminated root rot, which she says would require trees to be taken completely down, rather than having snags left, as will be done with some. Snags facilitate wildlife habitat, as Parks staffer Christopher Rippey acknowledged during the June tour of the work he and others from Parks would be carrying out, so that’s why they would be taking care to leave some when feasible.

Shteir pointed out during our walkthrough that Seattle’s big parks, like Lincoln, “are the core of bird habitat” in the city, so they’re glad the work timing took that into account.

As noted in our June report, the work is expected to last up to two months.