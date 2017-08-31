LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Last 2017 chance to tour Alki Point Lighthouse

(Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary)

If you’re staying here on our beautiful peninsula for the holiday weekend, this might be one last thing on your summer bucket list – tour historic Alki Point Lighthouse. Again this summer, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary has opened the historic lighthouse for free tours on many weekend days, but this weekend is it for the year – you can tour Saturday, Sunday, and/or Monday, 1 to 4 pm, be there by 3:40 pm to be sure you get in before it closes. The auxiliary’s Debra Alderman, who keeps us updated all summer on changes in tour dates, invites you to: “Come see a special piece of West Seattle history that has been keeping mariners safe for 104 years and still glowing strong! For more information, visit our website.” The lighthouse is at 3201 Alki SW.