Put the “labor” in your Labor Day weekend – before you get down to relaxing – and join the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s quarterly Adopt-a-Street cleanup this Saturday. 9 am-noon (and if you can’t devote all that time, give what you can), with coffee and treats before, sack lunch after, meeting at Metropolitan Market (41st/42nd/Admiral; WSB sponsor). Just show up – tools and bags provided – all ages welcome.