LABOR DAY: Disabled American Veterans hosting pancake breakfast, open house in North Delridge

That’s the newly renovated meeting hall that’s headquarters to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 23 in North Delridge, and they are inviting you to come visit on Labor Day (Monday, September 4th), with a pancake breakfast 9 am-noon, and an open house noon-3 pm.

Leo Potts from DAV #23 says, “We want to invite the community, especially veterans, to the open-house event! Enjoy hot cakes, sausage, and hot coffee, then take a tour of our facility. Learn of the free services and assistance offered to our American veterans.” The hall is at 4857 Delridge Way SW.