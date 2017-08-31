LABOR DAY: 3rd annual ‘poker run’ motorcycle ride celebrating labor history

(WSB photo, Labor Day 2016)

Motorcycle or scooter rider? You’re invited to start your Labor Day with the third annual Seattle Labor Ride & Poker Run, hosted by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, celebrating the history of labor and supporting the Labor Archives of Washington. The ride starts at West Seattle’s Chelan Café. The first one two years ago, explains organizer Bob Combs (above with spouse, the ride’s host), was a campaign event, but then last year, he says, “Pairing up with a friend of mine from the VME (Vintage Motorcycle Enthusiasts) club, Tom Samuelson, we put a different twist on it and turned it into a fundraiser for LAWS (Labor Archive of Washington State), moved the date to Labor Day.” They raised $600 for the archives, grew the turnout, and hope to get even more participants this year.

The stops, hosted by unions and/or visiting their halls, are listed on the ride’s website, here, where you’ll also get the explanation of “poker run” if you haven’t been on one before. The entry fee is $20. Combs adds, “The ride is all on largely empty city streets the morning of Labor Day, speed limits are all under 40, and is very friendly to smaller bikes and scooters.” Registration starts at 8 am Monday outside the Chelan Café (3527 Chelan SW), with riders leaving at 9.