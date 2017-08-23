Know a child who needs a bed? Let Beds For Kids know

If you know a family in need, with one or more kids who don’t have a bed, Beds for Kids might be able to help. They’re accepting referrals as well as donations, and will be distributing beds next month. The flyer above was forwarded to us by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge; you can also see it here (PDF). The Beds for Kids program involves the nonprofit Seattle Police Foundation and business sponsors as well as SPD.