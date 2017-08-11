IT’S BACK! After 7 months, West Seattle Junction post office has a drive-up/ride-up mailbox again

2:52 PM: Thanks to everybody who has messaged about this – reporting that the West Seattle Junction finally has its drive-up/ride-up mailbox back. It’s been a month and half since our last update, from reader Diana, who was told by the USPS that it might be “several more months.” The old, damaged box was removed in mid-January, right after our original report about it having been out of service for a few weeks.

3:10 PM: WSB’s Katie Meyer just checked out the new box and sent the photo we added above. She says it is still being fine-tuned but it is usable – and bolted into concrete.