West Seattle, Washington

IT’S BACK! After 7 months, West Seattle Junction post office has a drive-up/ride-up mailbox again

August 11, 2017 2:52 pm
 |   West Seattle news

2:52 PM: Thanks to everybody who has messaged about this – reporting that the West Seattle Junction finally has its drive-up/ride-up mailbox back. It’s been a month and half since our last update, from reader Diana, who was told by the USPS that it might be “several more months.” The old, damaged box was removed in mid-January, right after our original report about it having been out of service for a few weeks.

3:10 PM: WSB’s Katie Meyer just checked out the new box and sent the photo we added above. She says it is still being fine-tuned but it is usable – and bolted into concrete.

6 Replies to "IT'S BACK! After 7 months, West Seattle Junction post office has a drive-up/ride-up mailbox again"

  • Just Wondering August 11, 2017 (3:08 pm)
    No more driving to Westwood Village!

  • sw August 11, 2017 (3:24 pm)
    Finally.  Now please put in a yellow-painted concrete-filled metal bollard on the SE corner of the box so people don’t run into the mail slot with their cars.  

  • Seattlite August 11, 2017 (3:29 pm)
    Yippee ki-yah…no more treks to Westwood Village :)

  • Norskgirl August 11, 2017 (3:41 pm)
    This is great news. Thanks for the FYI. 

     It looks the same as the old one. I can’t remember the issues with the old one that warranted it’s removal. I wonder if this one will suffer the same issues?

  • Wsrez August 11, 2017 (3:45 pm)
    It has been gone so long people have been using the space for parking.  Hopefully that won’t continue to happen.

  • Sylvia August 11, 2017 (3:53 pm)
    I was actually getting use to parking up the street and walking to drop my mail off inside the building.  Lots of extra steps in that way :)

