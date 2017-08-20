IT TAKES A VILLAGE: Westside Neighbors Network now accepting founding members to support ‘positive aging’

It’s been almost a year since we first reported on Westside Neighbors Network, building a “village” to support positive aging. Now, WNN has announced it’s ready for members and other forms of support:

Westside Neighbors Network (WNN) has reached two major organizational milestones: incorporation in the State of Washington and 501(c)(3) federal nonprofit status. As a result, it’s now accepting Founding Memberships as well as financial donations.

WNN is a group of West Seattle neighbors working to create a “village” on the west side. The village model began in Boston and has been replicated many times throughout the country. Three other village organizations are already in place in Seattle and several other neighborhoods are planning theirs.

In a village, members access the social connections they need to thrive, the support they need to age gracefully in their homes, and the sense of community they desire. Each village has a unique focus.

“We envision our village as a network of neighbors who come together to create and sustain community,” said founding member Judie Messier. “Our goal is to nurture a lively and engaged multigenerational community that celebrates and supports positive aging.”

WNN recently hosted two community forums and has been making presentations to a wide variety of organizations throughout the west side. Planners have chosen Jan. 1, 2018, as the official launch date and two tiers of membership for individuals and households:

*Social membership, which entitles members to participate in activities and, if they choose, to volunteer their skills to support other members.

*Full membership, which includes the benefits of a social membership plus the ability to receive support from other members (such as rides to appointments and light household repair), to get member-referrals to service providers, and to utilize co-living resources.

By paying 2018 dues early, Founding Members can lock in the cost of membership and participate in member-driven activities through the remainder of 2017. Those who like may also be involved in continued development of the village.

Learn more about WNN and Founding Membership from Judie at westsideneighborsnetwork@gmail.com or visit the website at westsideneighborsnetwork.org.