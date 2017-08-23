Is your dog ready for stardom? CityDog Magazine Cover Dog Model Search in West Seattle this Saturday

(WSB file photo from past CityDog Magazine Cover Dog Model Search)

Imagine your dog on a magazine cover. Every year, local dogs get to compete for a chance, thanks to CityDog Magazine, whose West Seattle-based founder Brandie Ahlgren shares the tail-wagging news about what’s happening this Saturday:

Unleash your dog’s inner supermodel at the 12th annual CityDog Cover Dog Model Search. Big dogs, little dogs, young dogs, old dogs… ALL dogs are welcome to ‘walk the catwalk’ for the chance to be on the cover of CityDog Magazine. And, because CityDog thinks all dogs are supermodels, each and every canine contestant will get their photo in the magazine!

It’s part of the West Seattle Thriftway Dog Days of Summer: Saturday, August 26, 2017, from noon to 2 p.m.; $10 per dog to benefit the Doney Memorial Pet Clinic. Simply come by the CityDog booth at West Seattle Thriftway any time between noon and 2 and we will take your pooch’s picture for the magazine as well as for the chance to be on the cover! All proceeds go to a great cause, the Doney Memorial Pet Clinic (if you would like to bring food, bedding and supplies to donate to Doney, please do…every bit helps)!