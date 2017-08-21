UPDATE: House fire in North Delridge, no one hurt

4:18 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” arriving at a possible house fire in the 4700 block of 26th SW [map].

4:26 AM: The fire is described via radio communications as “well-involved” on at least one side of the house – mostly exterior but partly extended into the house’s kitchen.

4:38 AM: The fire also is reported to have extended into the attic. Two more engines have been requested. Our crew is just arriving.

4:51 AM: This is not yet under control, firefighters have radioed, and our crew verifies they’re continuing to haul more hoses toward the house; they’re also reporting roof collapse on a shed-type structure behind the main house. No injuries reported so far, and they’re dismissing a medic unit.

4:56 AM: Now it’s been declared under control.

5:07 AM: … now “tapped” in both structures, and they’re calling for the investigator to find out how this started.

5:29 AM: That official determination won’t come until later this morning, but SFD spokesperson Capt. Shata Stephenson just talked with us at the scene and says the fire appears to have started toward the back of the house, which actually has two non-residential structures behind it, and the one with the roof collapse is the one all the way at the rear of the lot. Two people were home at the time, both checked out for possible smoke inhalation, but both found to be OK. We’ve also confirmed that the address is 4737 26th SW. Crews will be here at least another hour, so you’ll want to avoid 26th SW – which is an official greenway – in this area.