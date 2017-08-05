Highlights for your West Seattle Saturday

A different wildlife view accompanies today’s highlights – that’s a 360-degree view of bunnies in “Diver Laura” James‘s West Seattle yard. Meantime, here’s some of what you can see and do in person today:

FAUNTLEROY TREE AMBASSADORS: Join them working at the Fauntleroy Way/Juneau triangle, 9 am-noon! Details here. (Fauntleroy/39th/Juneau)

LINCOLN PARK FOOD TRUCK: Lil J’s Super Dawgs is back on the beach, 11:30 am-3:30 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BLUE ANGELS TODAY: Today and tomorrow bring the official Seafair airshow, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels taking off from nearby Boeing Field between 1 and 1:30 pm. That means I-90 will be closed east of I-5 between 12:55 pm and 2:40 pm today and tomorrow.

NO ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY … but you can visit the lighthouse 1-4 pm on Sunday.

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge and Hiawatha wading pools are open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: You can show up as early as 6:30 pm; movie’s at dusk, with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” on the big screen tonight in the festival street by the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor). Here’s our preview with the rundown on food trucks, freebies, more. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

IMPROVISATIONAL WORLD MUSIC/AMERICANA: That’s what you get with the Aloha Shredders at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at Lincoln Park, GreenStage presents “Comedy of Errors,” directed by David Gassner. Free! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

MUSIC AT OUNCES: Aaron Gonzalez is live in the beer garden at Ounces in North Delridge, 7 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

BLUEGRASS @ KENYON HALL: Ryegrass performs at 7:30 pm – check with Kenyon Hall to be sure you can still get a reservation. (7904 35th SW)

WILL WE SEE ANOTHER RED SUNSET? Jamie Kinney sent this view Friday night:

Tonight’s sunset will be just after 8:30 pm.

SOUTH SOUND TUG AND BARGE: Performing with Sphie at West Seattle Brewing, 9 pm. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AFROCOP WITH BILL HORIST: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH, MUCH MORE … on the calendar for today/tonight – check it all out by going here.