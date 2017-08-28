Highlights for your West Seattle Monday

(Osprey over the Duwamish River, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Last full week of summer vacation for many. Here are highlights for the rest of your Monday:

WATTS BASKETBALL CAMP: 9 am-3 pm every day this week at Delridge Community Center, for second through eighth graders. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season – this is the last full week! – is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily (weather permitting, and today that’s certainly not an issue) through Labor Day.

FREE LUNCH FOR KIDS: From our ongoing listings for three West Seattle locations where kids can get lunch so they don’t go hungry while school’s out – noon-1 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm at Delridge Library, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm at High Point Library.

AGING WELL: 1-2 pm group meeting at Senior Center of West Seattle:

Are you feeling overwhelmed by changes in your health, relationships, housing, mobility, or income? Looking for ways to make new connections, communicate, increase self-esteem, manage anxiety, cultivate acceptance? You are not alone.

More info in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

END-OF-SUMMER PARTY: High Point Library celebrates summertime achievements, 5-7 pm, starting with recognition at the library, and then a walk to the park to play a game created by program participants at the library. Ice cream, too! (35th SW/SW Raymond)

FALL YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Ages 10-13. Practices are scheduled to start tonight at Hiawatha Community Center. If you’re not already signed up, contact the coach ASAP! Our calendar listing explains how. (2700 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT PADDLEBOARDING: Every Monday night, 6-8 pm, Alki Kayak Tours offers a special round of paddleboarding, including a lesson. Details in our calendar listing. (1660 Harbor SW)