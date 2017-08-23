West Seattle, Washington

Here’s what the helicopter search was about

August 23, 2017 2:56 pm
Sorry this took a while, and thanks for all the calls and texts about the helicopter search in the High Point area. We finally found police on the ground to ask – on our second trip to the precinct: A medic call just before 2 pm near Neighborhood House High Point was for a pedestrian hit by a hit-run driver. Police were looking for what was described as a male driver in a silver SUV. Hasn’t been found yet. The victim was not seriously hurt, so far as we know – they weren’t transported by Seattle Fire medic unit – but we’re confirming with SFD.

  • Ann August 23, 2017 (3:38 pm)
    Thanks for the information. The hovering of helicopters overhead, especially for an extended period of time, was at the least alarming. Hope the pedestrian is indeed okay and that the driver is found and cited. I turned to the blog when I needed to know and was not disappointed. Again, thanks.

