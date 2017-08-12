HAPPENING NOW: Time to celebrate! Delridge Day 2017

It’s on! Delridge Day 2017 has begun in the park outside Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), celebrating east West Seattle with music, vendors, community groups, food, skating, and fun. First, the entertainment schedule, on the main stage by the community center – the first band, Yesod, has just finished; here are the music and dance performances that are coming up:

11:40 am – AAA Divas

Noon – Burley Mountain

12:40 pm – PI Legion

1 pm – Galaxy

1:40 pm – Dance Brazil

2 pm – Massive Monkees

There’s a second stage on the west side of the park, too, which is also where you’ll find Seattle Police with their Picnic at the Precinct – which includes free hot dogs and ice cream:

And rubber ducks:

At the skatepark on the northeast side of the park, Skate Like a Girl is offering three free skateboarding clinics, at noon, 12:45, and 1:30 pm.

And in the rest of the park, you’ll find dozens of community groups and vendors. We’re here too, and will be walking around shortly to get a list. Right across from us – West Seattle Food Bank, West Seattle Helpline, the 34th District Democrats, the West Seattle Democratic Women. We also know ORCA 2 Go is here, if you need an ORCA card. Right next to us – the information booth, so you can talk to the festival’s community organizers.

One more thing to mention – right after the festival, 3-10 pm, Ounces is having a Delridge Day afterparty – live music and beer, with $1 of “select pints” being donated toward next year’s festival costs! Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW. More Delridge Day coverage to come!