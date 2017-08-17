HAPPENING NOW: The Disco Ballz on the beat at Summer Concerts @ Hiawatha

Feel like dancing? The east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center is doing dance-floor duty right now with The Disco Ballz performing @ the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s second-to-last Summer Concerts @ Hiawatha show. Of course, it’s also OK to just sit there and listen, whatever your preferred self-provided seating might be:

The show’s on until 8 – while Hiawatha’s official address is 2700 California SW, the east lawn is along Walnut, south of Lander. Video to come! Next week, the season finale for this free concert series – with co-sponsors including WSB – will feature the ever-popular kindie rock of Caspar Babypants (6:30 pm Thursday, August 24th).