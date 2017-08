The Adarna is onstage outside Hiawatha Community Center right now, for the third show of this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series. The lawn is in the shade by this time of the evening so it’s a good place to get away from our extra-warm temperatures.

Lots of room to sprawl – the shows usually continue until about 8 pm, so grab a chair/blanket and get to Walnut south of Lander! We’ll add video later.