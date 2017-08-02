HAPPENING NOW: Seafair Parade of Ships 2017 passing West Seattle

1:03 PM: Running later than usual – due along the downtown waterfront at 1 pm but just now approaching Alki, passing South Bainbridge – the Seafair Parade of Ships has begun. (And yes, that’s why you’re seeing helicopters over Elliott Bay to the north.) The two US Navy ships, destroyer USS Michael Murphy and amphibious-transport USS Anchorage, are in the lead, followed by Royal Canadian Navy ships and the US Coast Guard cutter Mellon. And a Seattle Fire Department fireboat is just off mid-Alki awaiting them. Still very hazy from wildfire smoke, so visibility isn’t good enough to photograph them until they’re passing.

1:22 PM: Now passing Alki, with the fireboat spraying a welcome.