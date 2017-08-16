HAPPENING NOW: Hate-Free Delridge ‘standing for peace’ on overpass

4:48 PM: On the Delridge Way pedestrian overpass at SW Oregon, Hate-Free Delridge is keeping its promise of “standing for peace.” The photo above shows the signs and their holders facing southbound traffic; several are facing the northbound lanes too, with signs including “Words Not Warheads” and “Peace and Justice on Earth.” Their plan, as first announced Sunday – with the explanation “We need to be heard. We need to speak out” – is to be here until about 6 pm, and you’re welcome to join them. Lots of honking from passing drivers so far.

5:08 PM: More people continue arriving to join the demonstration, all ages including a family with two kids who just walked up. Added above, a photo of the side facing northbound traffic (some of the signs, political and festival, were hanging on this side long before the event).

5:36 PM: The signs span many sentiments – now from left to right on the NB-facing side, No H8, Peace and Love, Enough!, Black Lives Matter, Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Respect Indigenous Rights, (“no” symbol) Naz, No War No Hate, Words Not Warheads, Hate-Free Zone, “Sure He’s An Ignorant Bigot, But He’s Our Ignorant Bigot, Support Bigot Trump,” No War, Build Unity, Peace and Justice on Earth, and a few with lettering just out of our reading range. The only sound of dissent we’ve heard, hanging out here by the overpass for 45 minutes – someone in a dugout at Delridge Playfield behind us yelled “Trump all the way!” likely out of earshot for those up on the overpass.