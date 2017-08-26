HAPPENING NOW: Blue skies, gleaming wheels @ 10th annual West Seattle Car Show

10:46 AM: Not a cloud in the sky this year as the 10th annual West Seattle Car Show cruises through its first hour on the north side of the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW). Reasons to visit:

-Cars of every color and size, spanning decades

-If you drive yours here, free leak and light checks – ask as you enter the campus

-Music – DJ with the classics right now, The Disco Cowboys performing live at 1 pm

–Double Up food-truck tent serving “vegetarian Trinidad street food,” next to the …

–Northwest Wine Academy, with award-winning beverages

–Seattle Chinese Garden, free admission for its open house starting at 11 am

-50/50 raffle – tickets at the info booth on the northeast side of the show (look for the bright blue canopy)

-Free raffle for a drone – get a “bingo card” and have the vendor booths check off the boxes for you

-Motorcycles on display too

-Applaud the winners at the awards ceremony (~2:30 pm, with the show wrapping by 3 pm)

The show is presented again this year by West Seattle Autoworks and Swedish Automotive (which, like SSC, are WSB sponsors – and we are one of the show’s co-sponsors). No admission charge – just come wander!

11:15 AM: Here’s a special group of cars at today’s show – Sunbeams!

And if you like pickles and jams, look for Broken Spoke Cannery from Beacon Hill, next to the orange VW camper. We asked what’s popular – it’s the hot dills:

Along with the raffle tickets at the info booth, also be sure to ask how to vote for your favorite show participant in the People’s Choice Award. Meantime, we just checked out what’s happening inside the Wine Academy building on the north side of the show grounds:

Wine, soda, coffee, snacks, and (not in our pic) an activity table for the kids. Back to the cars:

Picture-perfect day.