HAPPENING NOW: Arts in Nature Festival, day 2

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Didn’t get to the Arts in Nature Festival on Saturday – or did, but didn’t experience everything? Day 2 still has more than four hours to go, and Camp Long‘s cool forests and cabins await, as well as the sunny meadow where you’ll see the fish – part of a youth-art project about the Duwamish River. In our Saturday coverage, we spotlighted “Dream Hatching,” the “nest” you can add to – here’s how it’s grown:

Another chance to envision and hope for the future is at Cabin 9 (here’s the full list of cabin installations – these are in the cabins otherwise available for overnight camping), with Alyssa Anne and Wynn Adele‘s “Fertile Ground”:

And music continues throughout the afternoon. Ky Burt opened the day on the Nancy Stage outdoors:

The schedule also includes the lineup for performances inside Camp Long’s historic lodge, and by the park’s pond. There’s also a beer garden (presented by premier event producers Monumental Undertaking), food trucks, and more. The festival continues until 6 pm; it’s presented by DNDA/Nature Consortium, with co-sponsors including WSB.