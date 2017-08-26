HAPPENING NOW: Arts in Nature Festival, day 1

(WSB photo by Leda Costa: Correo Aereo @ Arts in Nature Festival today)

It’s a festival in the forest … and the meadow … and the lodge … and the cabins. Day 1 of the Arts in Nature Festival, presented by Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association/Nature Consortium, is in its fifth hour at Camp Long, the spectacular park you can enter at 5200 35th SW in West Seattle. It’s on until 9 pm tonight – an evening highlight will be Clinton Fearon and the Boogie Brown Band, headline performance at 6 pm on the Nancy Stage. You can see the schedules for today and tomorrow by going here. More photos to come!