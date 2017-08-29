GRATITUDE: Injured bicyclist says, ‘Thanks to the woman who called 911 for me’

From James:

I wiped out on my bike today, barrelling down Genesee between Avalon Way & Delridge. A bike malfunction locked up my back wheel and I was thrown. The injuries were semi-serious, but I was trying to crawl my way back to my bike and get home. I’m glad I didn’t. She calmed me down, insisted that I sit, called 911 and (I think) waited until the fire brigade arrived. The ambulance picked me up and I just got home from Harborview. Staples in my head, cracked helmet, and about 2 sq ft of aggregate road rash.

Thanks to that nice woman who stopped and called the cops for me. I likely otherwise would have pretended everything was cool, but at the time I was likely concussed and in a haze. Now that I have my wits back, I could easily see myself walking back up the hill and trying to ride home when I had a hard time remembering what year it was in the ambulance. I also had a hard time remembering who the president is, which is a nice side effect of concussions if you’re into that sort of thing.

Again, thanks to that kind woman. Seattle is becoming a gritty city in some parts, but I’m happy to have nice neighbors in West Seattle.