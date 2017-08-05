West Seattle, Washington

06 Sunday

83℉

FROM THE PRECINCT: Crime Prevention Coordinator’s August newsletter focuses on gun safety, including an offer of free locks

August 5, 2017 6:18 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

The newest monthly newsletter from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge focuses on firearm safety, and includes an offer of a free cable lock. Read it all below (or in PDF, here):

The locks are expected to be available by mid-month – SPD has some on order, and Jennifer says a private donation will make more available. Again, contact her directly if you are interested – jennifer.burbridge@seattle.gov – that’s also how to reach her if you:

*Have questions, concerns, and/or want to request her presence at a future meeting.

*Request a presentation on firearm safety and violence prevention

You also can meet her at the Delridge Day festival, one week from today, 11 am-3 pm at Delridge Community Center park (4501 Delridge Way SW). Delridge Day will again this year include the SW Precinct’s annual “Picnic at the Precinct.”

Share This

No Replies to "FROM THE PRECINCT: Crime Prevention Coordinator's August newsletter focuses on gun safety, including an offer of free locks"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann