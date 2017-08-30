FOLLOWUP: Why 59th/Admiral all-way stop was installed late at night

(WSB photo, looking west across the intersection at midday today)

As you know if you (a) went through the area today and/or (b) read our morning traffic coverage, the 59th/Admiral all-way stop is now in place: The signs are installed, and what was a pedestrian-activated signal is now flashing red. SDOT had told us that the work would be done “Monday or Tuesday” of this week. We had been checking morning and afternoon both days – no sign of crews. Then, we learned from two neighbors, SDOT showed up to do the work late last night, and was still on the scene, with loud equipment, past midnight. So we asked SDOT spokesperson Dawn Schellenberg why the work was done at that hour. “Because of the large volume of transportation projects being installed and the importance of meeting Levy to Move Seattle commitments, SDOT crews are currently working day and night shifts,” she replied.

Did night work mean overtime? “Overtime was not used for this project.”

Schellenberg acknowledged that advance notice to neighbors of nighttime work would have been a good thing. Since more work is coming up on other intersections along Admiral Way west of California (as announced two months ago), we asked about the plans for that work:

We’re finalizing designs at the other intersections and will issue work orders in the next few weeks. I don’t yet have information on schedule, or time of day. Agreed, public notice of night-time work would be good. I’ll try and keep apprised of our plans and update adjacent residents as appropriate.

This is all followup to the Admiral Way Safety Project that rechannelized the western stretch last year. Other work in the area included a few blocks of repaving two weeks ago, following continued complaints about the road’s condition.