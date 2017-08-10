West Seattle, Washington

10 Thursday

84℉

FOLLOWUP: What Councilmember O’Brien is proposing about ‘vehicular living,’ and he says it’s different from what you’ve heard

August 10, 2017 3:04 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

One day after a City Council committee was briefed on recommendations by a task force considering “vehicular living,” Councilmember Mike O’Brien has announced his proposal – which he says is different from an early version that was circulated earlier this week. He also says it’s not going to be officially introduced this month, but he’s interested in feedback. Here’s the news release we just received, including links to relevant documents:

Councilmember Mike O’Brien (District 6, Northwest Seattle), Chair of the Council’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee, issued the following statement regarding his proposed legislation intended to help respond to the needs of people living in their vehicles:

“In 2016, City of Seattle funding helped thousands of people exit homelessness and move into permanent housing, and I’m proud that the City continues to build on these efforts. However, the vast majority of the City’s focus is on individuals completely without shelter, while vehicle residents account for more than 40% of the unsheltered homeless population in Seattle. Moreover, during the past seven years, as the number of people unsheltered has increased by over 50%, the number of vehicle residents have more than doubled, from 590 individuals in 2010 to 1,550 in 2017.

“It’s clear what we’re doing hasn’t been working at the scale we need, and the challenges of vehicular living continue to increase without a clear policy direction. We’ve made efforts to help serve that population through our Road to Housing program, and through our previous attempts to provide supervised safe lots and safe zones. But our current approach to vehicular residency elsewhere often leaves vehicle residents with parking tickets, fines, and towing fees that puts them further away from housing, and isolated from services that they need.

“Today I’m putting forward draft proposals that take lessons from these previous efforts and expands on what has worked.

“Firstly, we need more parking options for people living in vehicles. Our previous attempts to provide parking have been unnecessarily expensive, and I intend to work with our Departments to develop a streamlined, more cost-effective parking program for vehicles to move to during their pathway to housing. In addition to identifying City-surplus property, I am confident that prioritizing social service and real estate management can also leverage spaces at faith-based organizations, non-profits, and business properties. It will still require a significant financial investment, and I intend to work with my colleagues and the City Budget Office during the budget review process this fall to identify available funding.

“Further, I’m putting forward a resolution that calls on the City to do additional analysis into recreational vehicle campgrounds, an auto-maintenance training program, and increasing mobile healthcare services for vehicular residents. I also plan to pursue a community needs assessment on the vehicular living population to further inform our policy directions.

“Next, I am putting forward draft legislation that would set up a Vehicular Residences Program in which social service providers would directly connect with people living out of their vehicles. Only when a user or users participate in the program would they be deprioritized for booting and impoundment from Scofflaw eligibility and diverted to an alternative enforcement mechanism through a social service program. People living out of their cars and minivans would be provided amnesty from monetary penalties resulting from parking enforcement, again, only if they’re participating in the program. For people living in RVs or other commercial vehicles, this amnesty would only apply if they are parked in industrial zoned areas. Seattle Police would still have every right to arrest people for breaking laws, including sexual exploitation. Nothing would prevent SPD or a social service provider from asking a vehicle to move and assisting them to move their vehicle.

“To be clear, the legislation I’m announcing today differs from the outdated version that some news media were provided and reported on that I had not intended to advance. The outdated version resulted in several news stories that have inspired constituents to call-in to express their opposition to elements that are not included in the newer version of the bill. I’m glad the public will now have an opportunity to respond to the complete proposal I had intended.

“In currently allowing vehicle residents to continue to accrue parking and impoundment fines, we only exacerbate their challenges in a pathway to housing. If someone is willing to work with a service provider and is committed to stabilizing their living situation, I think we should enthusiastically try to meet that need.

“This legislation is a starting point, and I don’t intend to introduce or consider this bill in August. I’m very receptive to any ideas to improve this legislation or to entirely new solutions. But I know that doing nothing is not an option.”

Share This

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: What Councilmember O'Brien is proposing about 'vehicular living,' and he says it's different from what you've heard"

  • BV August 10, 2017 (3:52 pm)
    Reply

    Do these people ever think that the massive increases in the homeless population (vehicle or otherwise) is because we’ve made it attractive to come here so it’s become a magnet? “Gosh, the more we spend on homelessness the higher the homeless population grows. How did that happen? Better just spend more..”

    And based on the City of Seattle maps Harbor Ave is an industrial zone, so no thanks on the updated proposal.

    • Give It A Rest August 10, 2017 (4:12 pm)
      Reply

      I’m genuinely curious where the idea that Seattle is an attractive place to be homeless comes from (or even the idea that being homeless is preferable to being sheltered at all).
      New York City pays for hotel rooms for the homeless.  Are you suggesting sleeping in your car or in a tent on the side of the freeway is more attractive than living in a hotel?
      Los Angeles and Honolulu both have warmer climates than Seattle, and fewer days of rain.  Are you saying it is preferable to sleep outdoors in a climate that is cold and rainy rather than one that is warm and dry? 

      I will never understand this idea that someone would choose to be homeless or addicted to begin with.  And I can only assume that those who say Seattle is somehow an “attractive” place to be homeless know nothing of the conditions the homeless live in, or the policies of other cities.

  • Jort August 10, 2017 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    Do you mean to tell me that — in the midst of a variety of political election campaigns — that somebody leaked an incendiary draft copy of unfinished legislation in an attempt to rile people up?

    That well-established NIMBY groups like the Neighborhood Safety Alliance opportunistically seized on that unfinished document in order to incite rage? 

    That somebody was trying to do something — anything — to help manage our homelessness crisis, but the draft was leaked so that public opinion could be formed around a plan before it was even complete?

    NO WAY.  I’m shocked. Shocked, I tell you.

    This kind of manufactured outrage is a chief reason why this subject remains so untouchable by our politicians. 

    I grimace when I see the comments from people about “locking up” the homeless or putting them in a “poor house” until they’re rich enough to escape, and even saying that people suffering from drug addiction should literally be left to die in back alleys, out of public view. I’d like to think that my neighbors wouldn’t be so casually cruel about some of their fellow citizens. But, apparently, the politics of homelessness brings out the absolute worst in some of us. What a shame.

  • Concerned Citizen August 10, 2017 (4:03 pm)
    Reply

    Let’s face facts – Seattle has some 7000+ homeless and the
    city declared an emergency over a year ago yet the situation continues to deteriorate.   Making
    it easier for people to live in their vehicles is not the answer.

    Do you believe the city would suggest we move under bridges
    or live in our cars if a major natural disaster displaced thousands of people who lost
    their homes?  A more likely scenario
    would be action from the Governor, Mayor, Public Health and the National Guard
    to set up temporary sites that would provide sanitation, shelter, food and
    health care to treat those in need.  I believe
    this is the course of action that is needed for our city.  Enforce the laws, give people the option of
    returning to family or friends.  Those
    that choose not to or don’t have that option would be moved to a FEMA type shelter location where care is provided.  It is not an
    option to remain “on the street” in hundreds of locations making it
    logistically impossible to provide needed services.  If the political powers to be can’t make that
    decision it should fall to our Public Health Dept.  It is only a matter of time before there is
    some outbreak such as cholera.  Seattle is a world class city and our
    citizens deserve better.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann