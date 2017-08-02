FOLLOWUP: Ventana Construction announces new location

(Photo courtesy Ventana Construction)

Ventana Construction (WSB sponsor) has just officially announced its new location – just blocks south of the old one that’s being redeveloped by that site’s owner. Ventana has moved from a log house to a “hacienda”:

We are excited to announce the move of our headquarters to a new location at the corner of California Avenue SW and SW Raymond Streets. This is exactly two blocks south of our leased office location, which was our base of operations for 10 years. Only one digit in the address has changed – 5958 California Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98136.

Moves are bittersweet, especially given how much we invested in and adored our rented office, but change is part of life-particularly when you’re in the construction business. We feel very lucky to have been able to stay on California Avenue SW in the Morgan Junction neighborhood, which has been our home since the company’s inception in 2003.

We are also thrilled to be stewards of one of the dwindling number of original buildings on California Avenue SW. The Hacienda was built in 1930 and still has the original finishes-mahogany millwork, coved ceilings with heavy texture plaster, a small fireplace with an alcove and red oak floors. It is in remarkably good shape given that it was a rental for most of its years. In the 1937, the tax assessor’s office noted that rent was $30/month.

It’s also one of the few corners that still looks substantially the same as it did in the King County Archive photo [above], which we believe is from the late ’30s. The streetcar tracks are gone, as are the beautiful street lights in the left of the photo, but much is unchanged. Proposed multi-family development planned around our building may soon change the character of this corner of Morgan Junction permanently.

We continue to remodel homes, often with additions and whole-house renovations, in West Seattle and other neighborhoods in the city. We also build custom homes and backyard cottages (DADUs). We welcome inquiries via phone 206-932-3009 and our website www.ventanabuilds.com

We are also proud to have been a supporter of independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via advertising in the West Seattle Blog for 10 years as of this coming February.