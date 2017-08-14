West Seattle, Washington

14 Monday

FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox charged with second-degree assault in Gatewood stabbing

August 14, 2017 2:47 pm
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(August 8th WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

39-year-old Ryan Cox has just been charged with second-degree assault, with a deadly weapon, in last Tuesday night’s Gatewood stabbing attack. And Cox’s bail has been set at $150,000.

The victim, 40-year-old Court Heeter, remains in the hospital, according to a comment from a family friend, recovering from multiple stab wounds. Cox also was taken to Harborview after the attack last Tuesday night, with what police say was a self-inflicted stab wound.

According to charging documents, “the defendant is unemployed, homeless, and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but does not take medication. He has been booked 28 times since 1997 and has had 26 warrants issued for his arrest.” The documents also include a more-detailed police-provided narrative that notes “Cox is a known transient, living in West Seattle, not only to the SPD officers that work in the Southwest Precinct, but to the citizens that live in the area.” That’s dated back to at least 2009, as we detailed in our Wednesday followup.

The narrative says that one witness saw Cox and Heeter arguing on August 2nd, and that they saw Cox pull a knife during that incident, though no one was injured. When Heeter was well enough to speak with police in the hospital last Thursday, the narrative says, he told them that he and his 3-year-old daughter were at a nearby gas station about a week earlier when Cox was there. Cox, he said, was yelling at everyone, including racial slurs. Heeter told police his daughter had become frightened and that Cox looked at them and said he better hold his daughter tight or he might get her. Hester said he told Cox to stop talking about his daughter and left. He told police he saw Cox again a few days later and tried to talk to him about frightening his daughter, but Cox started to yell. The night of the attack, Heeter said, he saw Cox walking near the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church and pulled into its lot, got out of his car, and yelled at Cox. That, he said, is when Cox lunged at him and started slashing.

The charging documents also include Cox’s side of the story, claiming he was being “stalked” by the victim, as well as detailing tirades at the hospital. (added) Here are the documents – please note that they contain the racial and homophobic slurs Cox is alleged to have used after his arrest. They do not include names of witnesses or any other third parties besides police and prosecutors, which is why we are uploading them directly rather than transcribing as we would otherwise do. Cox is scheduled to be arraigned – to enter an initial plea to the charge – on August 28th.

17 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox charged with second-degree assault in Gatewood stabbing"

  • Jason August 14, 2017 (3:08 pm)
    Reply

    Seems a little low both on charges and bail.  

  • Les August 14, 2017 (3:18 pm)
    Reply

    Why is he not being charged with a hate crime also  ? 

    • Dan August 14, 2017 (3:27 pm)
      Reply

      I believe because his victim in this case is a straight, white male.  He doesn’t fall into a protected class for a hate crime.  

      • GatewoodMike August 14, 2017 (3:53 pm)
        Reply

        It doesn’t matter if the victim actually is gay, it’s the motivation behind the attack that matters for the hate crime statute. If someone sees you walking out of a Synogogue and attacks you yelling anti-Semitic slurs, it doesn’t matter if you’re not Jewish. That’s a hate crime under the statute. 

  • Bs westseattle August 14, 2017 (3:25 pm)
    Reply

    Why not 1st degree? And …why not attempted murder?? Assuault really? He stabbed him in the head-chest-multiple times!!  Is it because he was out of his mind because HE CHOSE NOT TO TAKE HIS MEDICINE? Anyone who has a history of any mental stuff and refuses to take their medication as prescribed to prevent this BS-should be locked up in a mental institution -this is a threat to our society-this is a failure on both ends-wake up liberal Seattle -fight for rights are for people to maintain dignity and safety-it isNOT  dignified -this man was failed in our system -he will be failed again-2nd degree charges  may not get him the help he needs period

  • Bye August 14, 2017 (3:29 pm)
    Reply

    Hmm… booked 28 times in the last 20 years. I know Seattle is super liberal and lenient when it comes to criminals, but lock him up and throw away the key. He’s obviously nothing but trouble. If he won’t take his medication, he shouldn’t be allowed on the street.

    • WSB August 14, 2017 (3:31 pm)
      Reply

      This is not being prosecuted by the city; the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is a county agency. (Led by a Republican, since you bring up politics, Dan Satterberg.)

  • Judy Mellon` August 14, 2017 (3:42 pm)
    Reply

    My partner and I are planning a move to Seattle in the next six months, and were considering housing near this area. From the sounds of it, the crime rate is high I mean assaults are more significant than property crimes.

    Does anyone live near this area and have any feedback?

    • Sara B August 14, 2017 (4:06 pm)
      Reply

      I live a block away from where the assault happened, and I consider it an extreme aberration.  I never fear walking around my neighborhood alone at night; I think it’s a safe neighborhood overall.  Obviously, there are property crimes and occasional other issues, but I would recommend the neighborhood to anyone. 

  • West Seattle Hipster August 14, 2017 (3:45 pm)
    Reply

    The low bail (considering the viciousness of the attack) is puzzling.    I am quite certain that Cox’s violent behavior will continue to escalate, and someone will end up dying.

    Our court system is an unfunny joke.

  • Franci August 14, 2017 (3:46 pm)
    Reply

    Given the fact that his behavior is escalating – there should be no bail!  He needs to be committed as he is obviously a danger to himself and others.   They need to find this man a bed where he can receive treatment.

  • Ugh August 14, 2017 (3:46 pm)
    Reply

    How is this not attempted murder?  The guy is a danger to the community and needs to be put away for a very long time.

  • Pleased August 14, 2017 (4:02 pm)
    Reply

    Very pleased that after many MANY years of calling the police on Ryan Cox he will no longer be lingering around my home and my children’s elementary school.  Good riddance! If I ever see him in WS again I’ll know there are some serious problems with our judicial system.  Very sad that it took something this extreme to get that man off the street.  Happy that our schools and churches can go back to being safe places, without dangerous crazy creeps  lurking around with knives.

  • Franci August 14, 2017 (4:05 pm)
    Reply

    Judy Mellon – Assaults of this nature are not common in Gatewood neighborhood or West Seattle for that matter, it happened very recently and we as a community are certainly concerned about the resolution of this matter. 

     All in all, West Seattle is a great place to live, just as safe as any other in city neighborhood.

      

  • GatewoodMike August 14, 2017 (4:08 pm)
    Reply

    Quick perusal of the RCWs looks like the max sentence for 2nd degree assault is 10 yrs with a potential for a one year enhancement for using a knife. My best guess on why the lower charge: Mr. Heeter initiated contact with Cox on the day of the incident. Please do not misunderstand me that this in any way justifies what happened!! However, it does leave open the possibility for a defense for Cox if this goes to trial.

    The prosecutor’s office may not want to try to prove a higher level charge with a potential defense in this case. 

  • squareeyes August 14, 2017 (4:12 pm)
    Reply

    @Judy M: this thread isn’t the best place to post the question – I suggest starting in the Forum and you’ll get a good deal of feedback to your question.  I’ve lived in West Seattle (Seaview neighborhood) since 2001 and love it.  I really don’t think the crime here is any worse than anywhere else in Seattle although there are pockets where it’s worse than surrounding areas, it’s just that micro-news sources such as this Blog make crimes easier to find out about.

