FOLLOWUP: Roxbury sidewalk work resumes

After a stopdown of about two weeks, the sidewalk construction on the south side of SW Roxbury between 28th and 30th has resumed, we noticed this morning. The work was running ahead of schedule when it paused in late July; King County Roads spokesperson Brent Champaco told us at the time that the roadway panels already had all been replaced “and more than half of the sidewalk poured.” But then utility-related work had to be done, and as of last week they were “working with Seattle City Light to adjust the traffic signal equipment before the concrete panel work can resume.” Now that crews are back at work, we’re checking to see if they expect to finish up before school starts across the street at Roxhill Elementary. (When we first reported on the project back in February, it was expected to begin before the school year ended.)