FOLLOWUP: Riverview restroom building repairs under way

In case you’re wondering, work really has begun on the long-closed, arson-damaged restroom/storage building at Riverview Playfield. Our photo above is from Wednesday morning – as we pulled up, workers were visible on the roof and operating the equipment that’s in the photo, but they were out of view before we got the camera out. Neighborhood advocates had been aghast to hear at one point that the relatively new facility might remain closed, waiting for repair funding, for several more years, but Parks confirmed in May that $200,000+ had been allocated from the levy-funded Seattle Park District, and during the Highland Park Find It/Fix It Walk days later, Parks confirmed the plan. They then said work would start with the roof, and that’s what a building permit has been issued for. Parks expects the building will be ready to reopen in fall.
